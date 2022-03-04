STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Use tourism app to charge metro card

Tourists as well as others the national capital can now recharge smart cards for riding Metro trains on the Delhi Tourism mobile app, officials said on Thursday. 

Published: 04th March 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tourists as well as others the national capital can now recharge smart cards for riding Metro trains on the Delhi Tourism mobile app, officials said on Thursday. Users will have to log into the ‘Travel within Delhi’ section of the app and then select ‘Metro’ and then click on the recharge tab.

The app will then redirect the user to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation website for smart card recharge which also contains details of fare and route. 

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) officials said  that the mobile application will also be useful for foreign tourists and for those who are not well versed with online recharge options.

Officials said that the new feature is a very useful as many foreign tourists who come to visit Delhi or even the Indian tourists from other cities are not aware of Delhi’s public transport system and its ticketing and recharge facility.

A Delhi Tourism official said, “If tourists download the Delhi Tourism App they will not have to stand in queue or go through the hassle of searching other online recharge options.”  The app provides many user friendly features to make tourism and travel experience in Delhi a bliss as it provides all the information ranging from tourist hotspots, popular local cuisines and market places to heritage walks through a single click, the officials said. 

The app also offers small audio and video files of a particular tourist destination have also been embedded. It allows tourists to see key highlights of any monument or site.

Interactive app offers unique experience

The application launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on World Tourism Day last year provides sneak peek of Delhi through audio and video features of tourist hotspots, local cuisine and market places as well as heritage walks, through a single click

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp