Delhi: Use tourism app to charge metro card

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tourists as well as others the national capital can now recharge smart cards for riding Metro trains on the Delhi Tourism mobile app, officials said on Thursday. Users will have to log into the ‘Travel within Delhi’ section of the app and then select ‘Metro’ and then click on the recharge tab.

The app will then redirect the user to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation website for smart card recharge which also contains details of fare and route.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) officials said that the mobile application will also be useful for foreign tourists and for those who are not well versed with online recharge options.

Officials said that the new feature is a very useful as many foreign tourists who come to visit Delhi or even the Indian tourists from other cities are not aware of Delhi’s public transport system and its ticketing and recharge facility.

A Delhi Tourism official said, “If tourists download the Delhi Tourism App they will not have to stand in queue or go through the hassle of searching other online recharge options.” The app provides many user friendly features to make tourism and travel experience in Delhi a bliss as it provides all the information ranging from tourist hotspots, popular local cuisines and market places to heritage walks through a single click, the officials said.

The app also offers small audio and video files of a particular tourist destination have also been embedded. It allows tourists to see key highlights of any monument or site.

Interactive app offers unique experience

The application launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on World Tourism Day last year provides sneak peek of Delhi through audio and video features of tourist hotspots, local cuisine and market places as well as heritage walks, through a single click