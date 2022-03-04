STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel divided on release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar

1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Sentence Review Board (SRB) which is examining reasons for the early release of a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict, on Wednesday deferred the decision arguing that the ‘dreaded terrorist’ was behind the death of several people, sources said on Thursday.

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the convict, is lodged in Amritsar jail. He is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Some members of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) are not in favour of Bhullar’s early release despite his ‘poor health condition’ and ‘vegetative state’, sources said.

However, Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who heads the seven-member SRB, during a recent meeting had pointed out that the directions of the Centre to give special remission to Bhullar were binding on the Delhi government.   

It also decided to examine the legal position of the board regarding its call on a matter and whether the issue should be directly placed before Lt Governor Anil Baijal for a final decision, sources said.

During the SRB meeting, Jain had pointed out that the directions of the Centre to give special remission to Bhullar were binding on the Delhi government, they said.

