Panel wants relief for 'expired' buses 

NEW DELHI: The action committee of unaided recognised private schools has written to Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him to extend the registration for another two years of all school buses whose 15 years registration period expired during the lockdown period of Covid-19.

The committee has stated that amid the difficult times when the schools are already struggling financially, the purchasing of new vehicles will put an extra financial burden.

Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Private Unaided Recognised Schools, in his letter to Gadkari, said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all the schools and other organisations all around the globe had to shift to the online mode, which led to our resources sitting unused. Resources like the school buses’ registration have expired as they are registered for a limited period of years.”

He added: “As an umbrella organisation of private schools comprising 2,000 private unaided recognized schools belonging to diverse categories and associated organisations such as URSWA, Budget Private Schools, NPSC, FPS etc; we would like to request you on behalf of all the schools of Delhi to please extend the registration for two years of all the buses/vehicles whose 15 years registration period got expired during the lockdown period.”

Arora also highlighted that the school buses are in perfect condition and meet all the environment and pollution emission norms, while the buses/vehicle and engines are also in good shape as they were parked safely on school grounds from March 2020 till today.

“Extending the registration of the buses will help us in catering to our learners’ need for transportation as many students are unable to come and attend school due to a lack of transportation modes. It would be appreciable if you could accept our request to extend the registration for two years of our school buses whose 15 years registration expired during the Covid-19 lockdown period,” read the letter.

