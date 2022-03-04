STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Windy conditions today, AQI relief likely to stay

In a weather-related relief to Delhiites, The air quality on Thursday improved to moderate category as the last 24-hour AQI on Thursday stood at 178.

Published: 04th March 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:08 AM

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to witness a sunny day with strong surface winds during the daytime on Friday even as the city’s air quality improved to moderate category due to good wind speed, the weather office said. It said the capital city’s maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two notches above the season’s average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will have strong surface winds and the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday will hover around 28 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 42 per cent, the weather office said.

The rainfall on Thursday was nil though the IMD, in the morning, had predicted very light rains. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 13.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said.

In a weather-related relief to Delhiites, The air quality on Thursday improved to moderate category as the last 24-hour AQI on Thursday stood at 178. On Wednesday the air quality was in the poor category with AQI value of 225.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said, “Relatively high wind speeds for the next two days (4th, 5th) are likely to maintain AQI within ‘Moderate’ or ‘Lower end of Poor’ category due to efficient dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere. It has been forecast that from March 6 onwards low winds are likely to degrade AQI to Poor.” 

