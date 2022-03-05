STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All colonies will have sewage lines, says Jain

While the first network is 80 km long in Shahbad Group of Colonies, the other measuring 10 km long will serve the Singhu Group of Colonies. 

Water minister Satyendar Jain lays the foundation stone of one of the sewer lines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday laid the foundation stone of two sewer line networks in Delhi as part of the city government’s initiative to treat all the generated waste before their safe discharge. While the first network is 80 km long in the Shahbad Group of Colonies, the other measuring 10 km long will serve the Singhu Group of Colonies. 

At present, there is no sewer network in the Shahbad Group of Colonies (GOC) as well as in the Singhu GOC and villages. Currently, sewage of these areas is being discharged into nearby drains, thereby polluting the river Yamuna.

“Through these interventions, we aim to connect all the colonies of Delhi to sewage lines, which will enable all the waste to get treated through STPs instead of falling directly into the drains,” Jain said, adding that the new sewer line will be a significant step in reducing the water pollution in the Yamuna river. 

In the Shahbad GOC, the sewer line will be 300 mm by 700 mm diameter with the internal and peripheral connections.  The 80 km line will be laid across 16 unauthorised colonies and three resettlement colonies.

Work also entails the construction of manholes, chambers as well as house sewer connections to the residents. The sewage will be directed to Sector 27 Rohini, Jain Colony and lift station at Shiv Vihar and then to Rohini and Rithala STPs for its treatment and disposal. 

This line, officials said, will benefit approximately 2.92 lakh people living in and around the area. 
Daulatpur Bawana, Prahlad Vihar Gupta Colony Bawana, Pehladpur (Banger) Extn.Village Pehladpur, Krishan Colony Prahlad Vihar Rohini, Prahlad Vihar Near Sec-25 Rohini, Shahbad Extention Shahbad, Extended Abadi of Village Pehlad Pur Bangar Lal Dora are some of the unauthorised colonies which will benefit from the project. Jain also took stock of the situation in Singhu where the sewer line will be laid in two unauthorised colonies along with other related work.

