STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP councillor, Congress leader join ruling Aam Aadmi Party

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that Friday’s development was an indicator that the people who want to deliver for the public and are in the national interest join the AAP. 

Published: 05th March 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Pandit, Devendra Chaudhary join the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of senior leader Manish Sisodia Minister at the AAP office on Friday | parveeN negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two-time BJP councillor Devendra Choudhary and Congress’s ex-councillor Ramesh Pandit joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.  Besides being a two-time municipal councillor, Choudhary also served as the Shahdara chairman. On the other hand, Pandit was also a member of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia welcomed the duo along with their supporters at a press event. 

The deputy chief minister asserted that Friday’s development was an indicator that the people who want to deliver for the public and are in the national interest join the AAP.  After joining the ruling party, Chaudhary said the BJP  was rife with people who ignored the people despite holding important positions.
The development model devised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being lauded not only in Delhi, but throughout India, he added. 

In the same vein, Pandit praised the leadership of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his efforts to transform the city ‘‘On the one hand, AAP is attempting to make the city world-class, while the BJP has completely ruined MCD. There is a need to bring about changes in MCD, as well as to bring in the AAP. This is why I am joining this movement.”   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP councillor Devendra Choudhary Ramesh Pandit AAP Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp