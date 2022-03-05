BJP councillor, Congress leader join ruling Aam Aadmi Party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two-time BJP councillor Devendra Choudhary and Congress’s ex-councillor Ramesh Pandit joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. Besides being a two-time municipal councillor, Choudhary also served as the Shahdara chairman. On the other hand, Pandit was also a member of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia welcomed the duo along with their supporters at a press event.

The deputy chief minister asserted that Friday’s development was an indicator that the people who want to deliver for the public and are in the national interest join the AAP. After joining the ruling party, Chaudhary said the BJP was rife with people who ignored the people despite holding important positions.

The development model devised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being lauded not only in Delhi, but throughout India, he added.

In the same vein, Pandit praised the leadership of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his efforts to transform the city ‘‘On the one hand, AAP is attempting to make the city world-class, while the BJP has completely ruined MCD. There is a need to bring about changes in MCD, as well as to bring in the AAP. This is why I am joining this movement.”