CBI gets time to file report in Tihar death case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted time to file a further status report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case concerning the death of inmate Ankit Gujjar in Tihar jail last year following the agency’s submission that the investigation in the case was ongoing.

CBI counsel told Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that the agency needed more time to complete the investigation in the case. “Qua murder, the investigation is finished. Qua extortion, the investigation is going on. We will probably arrest the accused also. And then file a status report,” CBI counsel said.

In its status report filed, the CBI informed that its investigation focused on the alleged murder of Gujjar, negligence in providing him medical attention, the non-entry of PCR personnel inside the jail, shutting down of CCTV cameras, and extortion by jail officials.

The agency said it was established that Gujjar died on the intervening night of August 03/04, 2021 due to the blunt force injuries caused by sticks/lathi/baton/rods’ and statements of four eyewitnesses have been recorded. It stated that in the ongoing investigation, no CCTV footage related to the places of occurrence could be recovered.

“Investigation of the case is being carried out expeditiously and earnest efforts are being made to conclude the case,” the status report said. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till May 6 and said that the authorities shall continue to provide protection to the wife of Gujjar’s co-accused who had moved the court earlier alleging harassment at the hands of jail officials.