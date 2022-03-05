STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI gets time to file report in Tihar death case

CBI counsel told Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that the agency needed more time to complete the investigation in the case.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday granted time to file a further status report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case concerning the death of inmate Ankit Gujjar in Tihar jail last year following the agency’s submission that the investigation in the case was ongoing.

CBI counsel told Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that the agency needed more time to complete the investigation in the case. “Qua murder, the investigation is finished. Qua extortion, the investigation is going on. We will probably arrest the accused also. And then file a status report,” CBI counsel said. 

In its status report filed, the CBI informed that its investigation focused on the alleged murder of Gujjar, negligence in providing him medical attention, the non-entry of PCR personnel inside the jail, shutting down of CCTV cameras, and extortion by jail officials. 

The agency said it was established that Gujjar died on the intervening night of August 03/04, 2021 due to the blunt force injuries caused by sticks/lathi/baton/rods’ and statements of four eyewitnesses have been recorded.  It stated that in the ongoing investigation, no CCTV footage related to the places of occurrence could be recovered. 

“Investigation of the case is being carried out expeditiously and earnest efforts are being made to conclude the case,” the status report said.  The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till May 6 and said that the authorities shall continue to provide protection to the wife of Gujjar’s co-accused who had moved the court earlier alleging harassment at the hands of jail officials.        

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Delhi High Court
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp