STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court puts five behind the bar, imposes hefty fine in forgery case

A court has convicted five people, including officials of the Social Welfare Department, in a case of forgery and corruption, officials said on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Law, Court

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court has convicted five people, including officials of the Social Welfare Department, in a case of forgery and corruption, officials said on Friday. The court sentenced District Social Welfare Officer Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Junior Accountant Rajender Kumar Sharma and Deputy Controller (Finance and Account) Inder Singh Pimoli to varying jail terms. It also sentenced Rajeshwari Chauhan, the superintendent of Bal Sadan and Home for Healthy Children of Leprosy Persons, to four-year imprisonment and her daughter Deepika Chauhan who owns a company to two years in jail.

The judge also imposed fines of Rs 1, 80,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively on them. According to an official statement, the government’s Anti-Corruption Branch received a complaint from NGO Pratidhi on January 29, 2009 that Rajeshwari Chauhan misused power and authority to give an order worth Rs 3,42,619 for purchasing bedding and clothing for the use of inmates of Bal Sadan and HHCLP to Swastik Corporation, owned by her daughter. 

It was further alleged that the three officials of the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government connived with the duo. According to the officials, a case was registered on February 2, 2009 under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Welfare Department District Social Welfare Officer
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp