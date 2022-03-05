National capital gets one more university

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University on Friday. The university aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers of the new era.

Sisodia stated that teachers play an important role in the overall building of any nation. According to the National Policy of Education 1986, the teachers have been defined as “nation builders” and that is what the new varsity aims to produce.

“The university will emerge as a brand in the field of teacher education and set new standards for their education. It will offer a new age integrated teacher education programme and emphasise on fundamental and applied research in education by collaborating with national and international organizations,” said Sisodia.

The Deputy CM added, “It will also ensure that trainees spend 30 to 50 per cent of their time in schools and get hands-on learning experience from the start. Along with this, a unique cell will also be set up in which will visit schools of the city and motivate students to choose teaching profession,” Sisodia added.

Dignitaries present at the event included — Delhi Vidhan Sabha Standing Committee Chairperson Atishi, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Teachers University Professor Dhananjay Joshi, Education Secretary H. Rajendra Prasad, Higher Education Secretary (Technical Education) R Alis Vas, Director (Higher Education) Ranjana Deswal, Director (SCERT) Rajnaish Kumar Singh, and Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma.

New facilities launched

Sisodia also inaugurated a new academic block, a cosmetology lab and a plumbing lab developed in collaboration with Jaquar Foundation at ITI Jahangirpuri. The deputy CM said, “Talented students of training institutes such as ITI will write a new chapter in the future. Our country will become developed only when every youth of the country is skilled. Our ITI students are getting jobs in big companies due to their exceptional skills, but they need to become not only job seekers but also job creators.”

He added, “Quality labs are being set up in ITIs so that children can get hands-on experience for field work. These days the focus is on professional courses. Today, when a job vacancy with 8th class eligibility criteria is released, thousands of graduates apply for the job. In such a situation, what is the use of the degree which cannot get you a job?”

Features of new varsity