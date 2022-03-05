STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea to alter anti-booze advice junked

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought a directionto prohibit or control the production, distribution and consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs which are injurious to health and wealth of everyone.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:30 AM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to issued notice on a plea seeking direction to the government to publish ‘health warning’ on liquor bottles and packages, similar to the warning sign used on cigarette packets, and observed that the petitioner has been filing so many pleas on a daily basis.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna adjourned the matter for July 4, saying all his petitions should be accumulated and thereafter, the court will see what has to be done. The high court was hearing the plea filed by petitioner and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who also sought a direction to the city government to prohibit or control the production, distribution and consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs which are injurious to health and wealth of everyone, in order to secure right to health, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“We are not issuing notice. Counsel for other side, keep accumulating all the petitions filed by him (Upadhyay), we will see what is to be done on the next date on July 4. How many petitions you have got ready, typed, in your drawer and in printing etc. Daily you are filing petitions. You people are daily filing PILs, do you have anything else,” the bench said.

