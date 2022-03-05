STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparation on war footing ahead of Delhi civic polls 

The municipal elections are slated to be held in April, however, the dates are yet to be announced.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:46 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Preparations are underway on a war footing for the upcoming civic elections in the city, with poll authorities having identified strong rooms and counting centres, and returning officers undergoing training ahead of the exercise, officials said on Friday.

The municipal elections are slated to be held in April, however, the dates are yet to be announced. Delhi has three municipal corporations — North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations — and the last civic polls were held in April 2017.

“Preparations for the upcoming polls in Delhi are underway and being done on a war-scale. Strong rooms and counting centres have been identified,” a senior official said. He also said that about 15,000-16,000 polling stations are expected to be set up for the polls. “In the last civic bypolls, each polling station’s limit was 1,000 voters, which for this poll was decided to be kept at 1,250. However, with the improvement in the Covid situation in Delhi, the limit has been revised to 1, 350,” the official said.

Talking about taking Covid-19 protocols, he said, “Tenders have been floated to engage agencies for Covid management, as also for installing CCTV cameras”. Returning officers, district election officers were notified, and training of ROs and  AROs currently going on, the official said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) recently announced the de-reservation of existing wards and reservation of new wards on rotation for specified categories. While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 wards each, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.

New rules for ward reservation

