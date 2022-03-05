STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School girl’s brother, accomplice attack student, FIR filed

The Delhi Police has registered a case over an alleged attack on a Class 10 student outside a school in Burari area, officials said on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has registered a case over an alleged attack on a Class 10 student outside a school in the Burari area, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

The case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the Class 10 student’s father that his daughter was assaulted outside the school by one Riya (18), a juvenile (16) and others, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

It was alleged that the Class 10 student had posted something on social media against another girl from her school, who informed her brother about it. Her brother Sujal (18) brought Riya, one juvenile (16), Himanshu (21) and Rahul (20) to confront the Class 10 girl.

Rahul, Sujal and Himanshu also beat up a schoolmate of the Class 10 girl, the city police reported. Himanshu, Sujal, Rahul and Riya have been bound down under section 41(A) of the CrPC. Counseling of the Class 10 girl is being done by professional counsellors. School authorities are making necessary interventions for minor students involved in the incident, the police further said. Besides the school students, four outsiders were involved in the incident.      

