Shift pending NIA court cases: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has resolved to withdraw all other cases being heard by the two special designated National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has resolved to withdraw all other cases being heard by the two special designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) courts and assign them to three newly created courts of additional sessions judge (ASJ) in view of the pendency.

In an affidavit filed on a petition by a UAPA accused seeking a day-to-day hearing in his case pending before a special NIA court, the high court administration said that its Administrative and General Supervision Committee has resolved that the withdrawn cases from ‘ASJ-02’ and ‘ASJ-03’, which are the designated courts in New Delhi District, shall be assigned to the new ASJ courts by the Principal District and Sessions Judge concerned.

“The court of ASJ-02 will continue to deal with all the pending cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act as well as fresh such cases to be filed before it as per the existing practice,” said the resolution mentioned in the affidavit filed by the joint registrar of the high court.

It added, “Similarly, the court of ASJ-03 will continue to deal with fresh/pending cases filed in it being a Special Court for the trial of Scheduled Offences investigated by the NIA’ as well as cases under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999.” 

The affidavit further informed that the Principal District and Sessions Judge will also transfer the pending cases under the NIA Act to the court of ‘ASJ-03’ to facilitate their expeditious disposal.  It also said that one of the new ASJ courts would be additionally designated as the Special Court under the SC/ST Act and the SEBI Act as well as designated court try sessions to cases investigated by Special Cell, Delhi Police. 
 

