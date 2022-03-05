Teachers shape future of our country: Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday honoured 17 lecturers for their contribution to colleges and state universities funded by the state. At an event to felicitate the lecturers, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also looks after education, hailed the work done over the years by the dedicated bunch of educators.

“Teachers have been the biggest contributor to nation-building. Our teachers impact millions of lives with their work. They prepare the foundation of the country, which is our children, for the future,” he said, elaborating on the role of educators in society.

Winners are chosen on the basis of student feedback, improvement of results, research work, extra-curricular activities and other areas of academics. A panel formed at the college and university level then vets the potential candidates for the award.

Given that the city government-funded colleges were instrumental in building a knowledge-based society, he said, it was the duty of the administration to honour them. ‘‘The vision of the Kejriwal Government is to change the country through education . Our teachers are contributing in this direction by leading the movement, standing on the forefront,”

he asserted. ‘‘The purpose of this award is not only to reward and publicly recognise the best performing lecturers, but also to motivate them to perform even better.’’