Angawandi staff on strike against Women and Child Development Deptt official ‘intimidation’

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anganwadi workers on Sunday sat on a hunger strike in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding action against Navlendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD), who sent an intimidating message to all the agitating workers. According to the workers, the message was illegal, unconstitutional and intimidating.

In an audio clip, Singh told the supervisor and CDPO of his department that all the workers and helpers of Anganwadi projects who took part in the strike will be terminated immediately. “People who are aggressively involved in the strike and are spreading lawlessness should be identified. They should be given a show-cause notice and action should be taken against them to spread fear amongst them,” said Singh.

He added that action will be taken against those who have gotten in the habit of revolution and want to rebel. He used words such as “Lafanga” for the leaders and said that all those who are joining the strike will be fired from their jobs.

According to Vrishali, media coordinator of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, the message is an attempt to violate the basic rights of the protesting women. “The intention is not to resolve the issue, but to lay off the striking workers. They are being called to work by deceit because as long as the strike continues, neither the Anganwadi centers will open nor the workers will come and if they are terminated, the strike will intensify,” she added.