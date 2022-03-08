STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Batla House: High court to hear convict’s appeal against death penalty

The high court said the reference received from the trial court will be heard along with the appeal filed by Ariz Khan against capital punishment. 

Published: 08th March 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday said it will commence hearing on March 21 to examine the trial court verdict awarding death sentence to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case.


The high court said the reference received from the trial court will be heard along with the appeal filed by Ariz Khan against capital punishment. 

When a trial court sentences any person to the death penalty in a case, its judgment is examined by the high court through hearing arguments for confirmation of the sentence. The case documents and trial court judgment reach as death reference to the high court from the trial court. 

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said notice will also be sent to the convict informing him about the death reference proceedings. The court also directed the registry to provide the trial court records of the case and a copy of the death reference to the prosecutor, representing the state, as expeditiously as possible.

In July 2021, Ariz Khan filed an appeal against the trial court verdict which said the offense fell under the “rarest of the rare category” warranting the maximum sentence and he is “hanged by neck” till death.
Inspector Sharma of the Delhi Police’s special cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter between the police and the terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi following serial bomb blasts in the national capital in which 39 people died and 159 were injured. 

The trial court on March 8, 2021, convicted Khan saying that it was duly proved that he and his associates murdered the police official and fired gunshots at him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Ariz Khan Death Sentence Murder Batla House Encounter Court
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp