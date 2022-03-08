Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launches 100 AC CNG buses, 1 electric bus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government on Monday inducted 100 more new low-floor AC CNG buses to its public transportation fleet and a new electric bus, taking the total number of buses increased to an all-time high of 7,001.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off these buses from DTC Indraprastha Depot along with transport department officials, Delhi Transport Corporation, and DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS) Ltd.

The inducted buses will run from Ghumanhera Depot to transit centres such as New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT among others. Prior to this, Delhi crossed the 6,000 bus fleet mark during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The government is committed to taking the transport system and its frequency to the highest standards to aid public mobility.

During the event, Gahlot said, “More than 30 lakh people travelled in DTC and Cluster buses daily in February 2022 which counts for 14 per cent of the NCT population. It’s not just about adding a few hundred more buses, but about achieving another milestone in the city’s governance.”

The minister added, “Delhi’s public bus fleet, for the first time ever, has crossed the 7,000 mark. Our buses have become an example of safe, convenient and affordable transport! We will add 2,000 plus electric buses in the coming year.”

On the eve of International Women’s day, Gahlot also addressed the women conductors and marshals for their contribution in making the buses safer for women.