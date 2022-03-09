STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CISF personnel save man attempting to commit suicide at Delhi airport

A passenger who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping off an elevated bridge at the Delhi airport was stopped from taking the extreme step by CISF personnel.

Published: 09th March 2022 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A passenger who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping off an elevated bridge at the Delhi airport was stopped from taking the extreme step by CISF personnel, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at around 8:20 am on Monday.

Constables Anurodh Kumar Manjhi and Agmeera Thirupathi Nayak of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Quick Reaction Team noticed that the man was attempting to jump off the bridge in the departure area of terminal-3 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the officer said.

The personnel acted swiftly and prevented the passenger from jumping, he added.

The man, who was supposed to board a Vistara flight to Kochi, was apprehended.

Subsequently, his family members took him with them from the airport, the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    delhi Delhi airport CISF Indira Gandhi International Airport
    India Matters
    Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
    Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
    Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
    Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
    For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
    Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
    For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
    Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp