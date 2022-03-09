Relax age limit, Delhi HC asks for delay in judicial exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that the last date for receiving applications for Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2022 be rescheduled and the exam be postponed, while hearing a plea challenging fixation of upper age limit of 32 for the candidates.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and D K Sharma issued notice to the administrative side of the court through its registrar general and said that the counter affidavit be filed within a week. “List the matter on April 7. The date of receiving applications should be rescheduled to a date after the next date of hearing. Also, the date of holding the exam should also be postponed,” the bench said.

The court said the matter be listed before the same bench which is seized of a similar matter after obtaining orders of the Chief Justice. The high court on March 4 deferred the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS) Examination-2022 by four weeks, which was to be held on March 20, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 35 years fixed for applying for the post of district judge. The present petition was filed by Devina Sharma, a practising advocate who is desirous of joining the DJS and was contemplating to appear for DJSE.