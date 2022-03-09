STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC wants government response on boosting court infrastructure

A PIL was filed in the SC seeking the development of new infrastructure in the court's premises like courtrooms, basic amenities, etc. for the subordinate Judiciary and tribunals to use.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and its registry on a PIL seeking the development of a ‘judicial vista’ near the apex court premises to cater to the growing need of judicial infrastructure for all the courts including the subordinate judiciary, tribunals, the Delhi High Court and the bar in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose took note of the PIL, filed by lawyer Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, which also sought a direction to the Union Ministries of Law and Justice and the Housing and Urban Affairs to constitute a central authority, funded by the Consolidated Fund of India, to cater to the need of judicial infrastructure under the administrative control of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

“The lack of judicial infrastructure, that is courtrooms, basic amenities, etc. for Judges, advocates and the litigants across the country, in the subordinate Judiciary and tribunals, is a very serious issue, and the lack of autonomy of the Judiciary in the matter, and the dependence on the Central government and the state government, defeats the cause of judicial independence,” the plea said.

Supreme Court PIL Judicial Vista Judicial infrastructure
