Aim to turn city into clean, top tourist place for all: DDC chairman

Published: 10th March 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi DDC chief Jasmine Shah

Delhi DDC chief Jasmine Shah (Photo | Jasmine Shah Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the fourth edition of the Delhi Tourism e-Conclave organised by The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday, DDC’s chairman Jasmine Shah said that government’s priority is to transform Delhi into a clean, livable, equitable and 24x7 national capital.

Shah said, “Delhi, with its rich heritage and cultural diversity, is the only Indian city to be featured among the 100 World’s Best Cities for 2021 ranked 62nd. The city has several features which attract tourists such as its lakes and water bodies, the amalgamation of diverse cultures, cuisines and its world-class intra-city connectivity through accessible roadways and the Delhi Metro, which is the largest metro network in India and globally recognised as one of the best mass transit systems.”

Shah also noted the priority areas for the government to establish Delhi as a top tourist capital across the world. He observed that littered garbage and landfills have been a black spot in Delhi for decades. The first step would be to transform Delhi into a clean city. Secondly, the government envisions building Delhi into a 24x7 city. In this regard, the government consulted stakeholders in the hotels and restaurants industry to understand their concerns.

Thereafter, the industries department eased 464 regulations by removing the obsolete ones and simplifying compliance. Third, an important pillar of developing a tourist destination is to make the city livable. The government led the fight against air pollution with consistent interventions such as shutting thermal power plants, mandating industries to switch to PNG, among other steps. 

“Lastly but most significantly, increasing the per capita income of the residents of Delhi. Tourism, in this regard, has surfaced as one of the top three sectors that will play a central role,” Shah said. 

Garbage: A dark spot
