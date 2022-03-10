STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not afraid of elections, want reforms in municipal corporations, says BJP

A senior BJP leader said that even they were taken aback by the sudden move of the Central leadership, as so far they were mentally prepared that poll dates were going to be announced on Wednesday.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing the media

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing the media

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Delhi BJP leaders said the party will most likely “reunify” the three corporations in the city and the municipal polls may now be held in the latter half of the year at the time of Gujarat state polls. The SEC was supposed to announce poll dates during a press conference at 5 pm on Wednesday, however, in a U-turn, election commissioner S K Srivastava told the media that it received a communication from the Centre that there was a proposal to reunify the three corporations and hence it would take another week to examine the proposal. 

A senior BJP leader said that even they were taken aback by the sudden move of the Central leadership, as so far they were mentally prepared that poll dates were going to be announced on Wednesday. “At around 2-2.30 pm, we got a hint that there is some move being made by the Centre. Now we have got more time to work on the ground. In all likelihood, the Centre will repeal the 2012 ordinance,” the leader said, without wishing to be named.

The BJP has ruled the three municipal corporations for 15 straight years and is now eyeing a fourth term. However, with high anti-incumbency against the party, the AAP which has been alleging widespread corruption across the civic bodies has an edge. 

While the AAP, high on its probable win in Punjab polls, has been claiming that it was going to win the civic polls with a clear majority, saffron camp’s leaders admitted that the party was indeed in a “weak position” and this move will allow them more time to work on the ground.   

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta condemning the allegations saying,“We are not afraid of the elections. We want reforms in the corporations. To decide when an election will be held or not is up to the SEC. So why is Kejriwal so intimidated?”

