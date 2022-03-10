STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road damaged again over delay in sewer works

For the last three months, one of the main roads of Shahpur Jat has damaged thrice due to the ill-maintained sewer line which has further led to severe and a non-stop leakage. 

Commuters are having a tough time due to the damaged road at Shahpur Jat

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the last three months, one of the main roads of Shahpur Jat has damaged thrice due to the ill-maintained sewer line which has further led to severe and a non-stop leakage. Despite starting the sewer line laying project in January this year, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials reportedly have not visited the spot yet to work on the damaged line.

The residents left in doubt that who will be held responsible if the road is damaged again after a week. 
Sunil Aledia, a social activist and a resident of Shahpur Jat took to social media to complain about the sewer line lying neglected. He said, “The Delhi Jal Board has been delaying the repair work of this sewer line from the last three months which led to the collapse of the road thrice. The digging process began in January and since then, it has been a major chaos as commuters are facing trouble.”

He added, “The material they use is of low grade quality and the labour is not registered according to the government laws. The DJB failed to maintain this in time.” “Had I not complained about the issue to the board, a new road must have been constructed, without repairing the sewer line and further leading to problems in the area,” said Sunil. 

However, the DJB officials visited the spot on Wednesday and directed the officials concerned to repair the whole line again. One of the chief engineers of the DJB, while speaking to The Morning Standard said that they have taken up the issue and it will be resolved soon. The official said that Covid-19 and cold weather conditions did not permit them to do the maintenance work in the past months. 

