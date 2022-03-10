School in cabin gets a building after 50 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A school running in a portable cabin for the past 50 years in Aram Bagh area in Karol Bagh has finally got a permanent building, with mathematics and science laboratories and playgrounds.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Vishesh Ravi dedicated the school to the children after inaugurating it on Tuesday. Ravi said, “In 2019, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister decided to give this school a permanent complex.

Despite the obstacles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, they have shown their commitment by getting it built in record time. The earlier governments had always neglected education. Because of this reason, this school was never made permanent.”

He added: “As soon as the Kejriwal government was formed in Delhi, work on construction of schools was done rapidly. This school has all the facilities like matchs lab, science lab and a modern sports ground. Classes will start in this school from the session 2022-23. Since 1972, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya had

been functioning in a portable cabin, but not one Congress-BJP government tried to fix it.”