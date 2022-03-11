CM thanks people of Punjab, says state will see revolution

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) sweeping victory in Punjab on Thursday, the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the state. “Punjab waaliyon tussi kamaal kar ditta. We all love you, Punjab,” said Kejriwal, addressing a gathering in the national capital.

“Delhi saw a revolution happen. Now Punjab will see one, and soon the whole country will cheer for Inquilab. What people of Punjab have done is truly miraculous, they have embarked upon a huge revolution,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP’s convener added that the heaviest of the seats of Punjab have not only been rattled but left shaken and broken. “Sukhbir Badal, Capt Amrinder Singh, Charanjit Channi, Prakash Badal, Navjot Singh Siddhu have all lost their bastions today. These leaders riddled India with loot and corruption, not focusing on changing the system for good. They forced the downtrodden into poverty. For the last seven years, we’ve been changing the system, introducing honest politics, and ensuring a work-positive government,” said the Chief Minister.

He shared that there were greater powers at work to derail the AAP’s plans and the biggest of the conspiracies unfolded in Punjab but they failed miserably. “In the end, they resorted to calling me a terrorist. However, the people proved that I am not a terrorist but a sapoot of this soil. They have proven that the real terrorists are those who are looting this country. Our idea of a better country is one where no one sleeps with an empty stomach and no child worries about education,” Kejriwal emphasised.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to join the AAP movement. He said an ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) is an Inquilab in itself and when they take upon themselves to fulfil a cause, they shake up the toughest and the strongest. Citing an example showing how a common man can make a huge difference, he said, “Labh Singh Ughoke, who works as a staffer at a mobile-repair shop, defeated Charanjit Singh Channi. His mother is a safai karamchari and father works as a farm labourer.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the party celebrations, “Punjab hasn’t given us just their votes, they have given us a chance towards change. With our triumph in Punjab, the people have proven the mettle of the ideologies of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh Ji..”