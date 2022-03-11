Cops stop AAP MLA outside residence of former leader

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan and his supporters were intercepted by the police outside the residence of former party leader Kumar Vishwas in Indirapuram on Thursday evening.

Vishwas, a former confidante of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recently kicked up a controversy by alleging that the AAP national convenor was ‘ready to take support’ from the fringe and separatist elements to win the Punjab elections.

After the police stopped him, Balyan, the MLA from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, said he wanted to meet Vishwas to ‘give him sweets’ as the party was all set to form the government in Punjab. “We have not come here to protest or create any kind of trouble. If he (Vishwas) is not here, we will come back at night to offer him sweets,” the MLA mentioned.

In a veiled dig at Vishwas, Balyan said he was wondering over what deal the former AAP leader may have struck with the BJP to give a statement against Kejriwal, when elections were around the corner. Adequate police force was deployed near Vishwas’s house so that no untoward incident takes place, said city superintendent of police (second) Gyanendra Singh.