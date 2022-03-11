STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice Vipin Sanghi named acting chief justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Sanghi has been asked to perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of Delhi High Court with effect from March 13 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Patel.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:35 PM

Delhi HC judge Justice Vipin Sanghi

Delhi HC judge Justice Vipin Sanghi (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Justice Vipin Sanghi, the senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court, was on Friday appointed as its acting chief justice as incumbent Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel retires on Saturday.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said that Justice Sanghi has been asked to perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of Delhi High Court with effect from March 13 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Patel.

Justice Patel retires on Saturday on the eve of his 62nd birthday. He was appointed as chief justice of the Delhi High Court on June 7, 2019. Justice Sanghi was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and was confirmed as a permanent judge on February 11, 2008.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, the retirement age for high court judges is 62.

