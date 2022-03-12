STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BR Ambedkar musical to go on till March 24: Delhi government

The play is being showcased in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, which has been mounted with thematic design.

Published: 12th March 2022 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday said that the musical on the life of social reformer BR Ambedkar has received a "tremendous response" from the public and shows will now go on till March 24.

Earlier, the musical starring actor Rohit Roy was scheduled to end with two shows on March 12.

The musical on the life and legacy of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, had kicked off on February 25 and shows were being held at the JLN Stadium here.

"The Kejriwal government has decided to extend its musical drama on Babasaheb Ambedkar till March 24 after seeing the public's tremendous response for the show," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office said in a statement.

The play is being showcased in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, which has been mounted with thematic design.

Stagecraft also include digital props and spectacular play of light and shadow.

The duration of the play is about two hours, and it showcases a mix of theatrics, acrobatics and choral performance to background music.

The script is embedded with social commentary on the plight of the Dalit community and its struggle.

About 30 supporting cast and crew members, drawn largely from an acting studio in Delhi, are part of the production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Government BR Ambedkar
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp