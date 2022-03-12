Double penalty for cops if found defying traffic norms  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police personnel who flout traffic norms will have to shell out double the penalty, according to an official order. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Krishan Sharma, in the order issued on March 2, said it has been observed that some police personnel don’t wear seat belt either while driving the government vehicle or sitting in the front seat beside the driver.

“All the police personnel be sensitized towards this issue and briefed that as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, there is provision of double penalty for the traffic violation committed by the police personnel,” the order said.

It further read, “Hence, all the officers should be sensitised and directed to adhere the traffic rules and regulations strictly to avoid penalty as well as embarrassment to the department,” the order said.

It directed Traffic Inspectors to brief all the prosecuting officers that the violators should be dealt with according to the provisions of the MV Act and other relevant laws irrespective of their class and category.

“If any police personnel either in uniform or driving government vehicle is found violating traffic norms, he should be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of the law and provisions made under section 210B of the MV Act,” the order stated.