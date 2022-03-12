Hot wheels

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the off-road focused version of the hot-selling Compass SUV and it gets loads of additional kit to set it apart from the premium SUV when it comes to sheer off-roading driving capability. The new version is set to up the game as it has several points of differentiation and significant changes from the previous generation of the SUV.

To start with, the bumpers on the Trailhawk variant are different from the standard SUV as these offer better approach and departure angles. In addition to that, the Trailhawk also gets ‘Rock’ mode and a raised suspension that allows it to wade through 19 inches of water with ease. Jeep has fitted the Compass Trailhawk with all season tyres that allow for better grip under varied driving conditions including mud, sand, snow, and even rocks! Powering the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the 2.0L Multijet II Diesel, which produces 170hp of power and 350Nm of torque.

This engine is coupled to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which is touted to be rather slick and allows the driver to harness all that power at its optimum especially while off-roading. Incidentally, the Jeep Compass comes with a low crawl ratio, a tight turning radius, the Jeep Select Terrain system with five drive modes, and a revised suspension system. It goes without saying that the Trailhawk is Trail Rated by Jeep and that puts it in a league of its own!

As far as tech is concerned, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a 360-degree parking camera, 12V Power Outlet, UconnectTM with a 25.6 cm Touchscreen Display, Integrated navigation and voice commands, and a high-end audio system that comes with an integrated subwoofer.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk is priced at Rs 30.72 lakh