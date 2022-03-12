STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Judges should judge and not evolve policies, says outgoing Delhi Chief Justice

We are not here, this is what I believe personally, to make the law, nor to evolve a policy brand new but we are the only interpreter of the law, Justice DN Patel said.

Published: 12th March 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel

Outgoing Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Judges are only interpreters and are not here to make the law or to evolve a policy and a balance has to be maintained between judicial activism and restraint, said Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel on Friday. 

Justice Patel, will demit his incumbent office after attaining the superannuation age of 62 years on March 12. Speaking at the farewell organised by the high court, he said, “If there is any gap (between justice and law), a judge has to fill up the gap and that is known as judicial activism. That is inevitable. But as a matter of exception and not as a matter of role.

We are not here, this is what I believe personally, to make the law, nor to evolve a policy brand new but we are the only interpreter of the law. But as an exception, as I have said, whenever there is a gap between law and justice, there is bound to be judicial activism.”

“It is for Parliament (to enact laws) and in the absence of law, for the executive to draft the policy. One has to maintain the balance between judicial activism and judicial restraint,” said the judge.  “And if there is any gap (between justice and law), a judge has to fill up the gap and that is known as judicial activism. That is inevitable. But as a matter of exception and not as a matter of role.

We are not here, this is what I believe personally, to make the law, nor to evolve a policy brand new but we are the only interpreter of the law. But as an exception, as I have said, whenever there is a gap between law and justice, there is bound to be judicial activism,” the Chief Justice added. 

The judge said the primary task of judges is to render justice through judicial orders.  “Both the members of the Bar and the Bench owe a responsibility to the citizens and that each one of us is bound by mandate of the Constitution to dispense justice to the last man.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp