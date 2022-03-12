Let Delhi Civic polls take place, Kejriwal appeals to PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the State Election Commission withheld the dates for the civic polls scheduled for April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made an appeal to the Prime Minister not to cancel the MCD elections saying this will “pose a huge threat to the democracy”. Kejriwal questioned if the BJP-led central government could stop a body like the EC from holding elections.

In a sharp counterattack, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani accused Delhi government of withholding the funds due to the civic bodies and purposely starving the corporations of Rs 13,000 crore, which was meant for paying the salaries of employees and carrying out developmental works. Irani asked if Kejriwal has any answers as to why he had stopped the funds to the corporations. “By starving the civic bodies of funds, he’s killing democracy at the very thrust of it,” said Irani.

Kejriwal in his press conference said the Centre writing to the EC to defer elections and the poll panel succumbing to its pressure did not set the right precedent for the country’s democratic system. “With folded hands, I appeal to the prime minister to let go of such antics. Dear PM…leaders like you and I are not important, political parties are not important. What truly matters is this country, is its people, and its values and they should not be infringed upon at any cost,” he said.

“People are saying the excuse of merging the three municipal corporations is a farce, and the real reason is the BJP wants to postpone elections,” he said. Kejriwal questioned as to why the Centre did not merge the three municipal corporations in the last seven-eight years of being in power.

BJP afraid of AAP wave, says Kejriwal

“Delhi’s people want to know the reason behind such a cowardly move one hour before the election announcement. Did they think of merging the corporations at the very last moment?” asked Kejriwal. He claimed that the saffron party’s fear of defeat in view of an “AAP wave” led to the “unfortunate” move. Kejriwal asked whether the State Election Commissioner was under any pressure.

“What is this threat or greed that is bigger than the greater good of the country? Was he threatened by the ED, CBI or did he face some bigger threat? He is supposed to retire in April… Was he lured with some post-retirement roles to be compromised in such a manner?”

The AAP national convener urged the official to not act in a “rogue manner”. “Please come out in the open and tell the world. The whole of India will stand behind you and protect you… Don’t let down our democracy.”