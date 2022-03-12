STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepalese man arrested for allegedly raping step-daughter in Gurugram

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, she married the accused five years ago, a year after the death of her first husband.

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A 40-year-old Nepalese man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor step-daughter and threatening to kill her. The accused was produced in a city court on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, she married the accused five years ago, a year after the death of her first husband. Since then, she was living with the accused and her four children at a rented house here.

The complainant stated that she worked as a maid in houses and that her husband, the accused, was unemployed. As she reached home on Thursday night, her 11-year-old daughter informed her about the rape and threat. "When I confronted my husband, he picked up a fight with me and fled from home. I then moved the police," the complainant stated.

The doctor, who examined the victim, confirmed that she had been raped. "The accused has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent in judicial custody," Jitender Kumar, SHO, Palam Vihar police station, said on Saturday.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Kumar said.

