Vipin Sanghi is new acting chief justice of Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The President of India on Friday appointed senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court Justice Vipin Sanghi as its acting chief justice as incumbent Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel retires on Saturday.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry said that Justice Sanghi has been asked to perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of Delhi High Court with effect from March 13 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Patel.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Vipin Sanghi, senior-most Judge of the Delhi High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, with effect from 13.03.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court,” the notification said. Justice Patel retires on Saturday on the eve of his 62nd birthday.

He was appointed as chief justice of the Delhi High Court on June 7, 2019. Justice Sanghi was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and was confirmed as a permanent judge on February 11, 2008. While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, the retirement age for high court judges is 62 years.

Justice Sanghi is a third generation lawyer and was born on October 27, 1961 in Nagpur. He graduated in BSc Mathematics (Hons) from Delhi University, in the year 1983 and later joined for LL.B. at the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.

Justice Sanghi completed the law in 1986 and got enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi as an advocate the same year. He was designated Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in December, 2005. He was

In the recent past, Justice Sanghi has given judgments in sensitive cases including complete disclosure of food items on packets and Oxygen demand during Covid pandemic.