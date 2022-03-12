STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will work to resolve demands of Anganwadi staffers, says Minister

After his visit to two Anganwadi centres, Minister  Gahlot said that the entire Anganwadi staff has promised to continue working to ensure the smooth functioning of all centres.

Published: 12th March 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi staffers’ union president Shivani Kaul addresses a meet at Press Club (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will do everything in capacity to resolve the demands and grievances faced by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, said newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday. 

“I appeal to all who have not returned, to resume duties,” said the minister who visited two Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in Humayunpur and Nizamuddin and interacted with workers and helpers here regarding their support required to maintain and upscale the services provided at the centres. 

After the visit, Gahlot said that the entire Anganwadi staff has promised to continue working to ensure the smooth functioning of all centres. According to officials, operations at both Humayunpur and Nizamuddin Anganwadis have resumed normalcy and both are working at full capacity.

Minister Kailash Gahlot interacts with anganwadi workers on Friday

Meanwhile, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union conducted a conference at the Delhi Press Club where they denounced the ESMA law which was enacted by the LG on Wednesday and said that they will take a legal route against the act. 

“First, we will get this unconstitutional and illegal imposition of ESMA revoked in the court of law, and if we do not get justice from the judiciary then we will violate the ESMA by civil disobedience and resume the strike,” said Shivani Kaul the union president. 

She also added that during the municipal elections in Delhi, the 22,000 Anganwadi workers will completely boycott both the AAP and the BJP. “Not only will the families of the 22,000 Anganwadi workers not vote for these two parties, but they will also make the masses aware of their truth by running an unmasking campaign against the BJP and the AAP,” the union president said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union Delhi Women andChild Development Minister Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp