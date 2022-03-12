Will work to resolve demands of Anganwadi staffers, says Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will do everything in capacity to resolve the demands and grievances faced by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, said newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.

“I appeal to all who have not returned, to resume duties,” said the minister who visited two Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in Humayunpur and Nizamuddin and interacted with workers and helpers here regarding their support required to maintain and upscale the services provided at the centres.

After the visit, Gahlot said that the entire Anganwadi staff has promised to continue working to ensure the smooth functioning of all centres. According to officials, operations at both Humayunpur and Nizamuddin Anganwadis have resumed normalcy and both are working at full capacity.

Minister Kailash Gahlot interacts with anganwadi workers on Friday

Meanwhile, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union conducted a conference at the Delhi Press Club where they denounced the ESMA law which was enacted by the LG on Wednesday and said that they will take a legal route against the act.

“First, we will get this unconstitutional and illegal imposition of ESMA revoked in the court of law, and if we do not get justice from the judiciary then we will violate the ESMA by civil disobedience and resume the strike,” said Shivani Kaul the union president.

She also added that during the municipal elections in Delhi, the 22,000 Anganwadi workers will completely boycott both the AAP and the BJP. “Not only will the families of the 22,000 Anganwadi workers not vote for these two parties, but they will also make the masses aware of their truth by running an unmasking campaign against the BJP and the AAP,” the union president said.