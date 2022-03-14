2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in larger conspiracy case

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan was granted bail by a court on Monday in the larger conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots. She is the first person to get bail from the sessions court in this case. Ishrat was in custody in the case from February 2020. The court had reserved its order last month.

While granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat stated that the order does not discharge the accused from this case. "It again needs reiteration that this is the stage of bail application and that too before charge. This order does not discharge the accused from this case," reads the order copy.

"The entire conspiracy as spelt out in the charge sheet, as far as it ascribes the role of accused Ishrat Jahan, who is a woman, for the limited purpose of bail application on a prima facie considerations, persuades this court to allow the present application for bail despite the embargoes contained in CRPC and UAPA," said the court in its order.

Appearing for Ishrat, advocate Pradeep Teotia submitted that there is no iota of evidence to show her involvement in the riots larger conspiracy case and that the prosecution has falsely implicated her. Teotia submitted that Jahan’s case is on a better footing than the other co accused persons who have been granted bail in the matter.

Ishrat and several others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being the "masterminds" of the riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.