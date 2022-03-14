STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Gambhir assesses construction work at Hedgewar Park in Mandawali

Along with this, courts are being built for sports facilities. The target has been set to complete the construction work by the end of February next year.

Published: 14th March 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

JP MP Gautam Gambhir visits Hedgewar Park in East Delhi’s Mandawali | Express

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir visits Hedgewar Park in East Delhi’s Mandawali | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday took stock of the development work being done at Dr Hedgewar Park in East Delhi’s Mandawali. The park also known as Talab Park, is undergoing a massive revamp and the BJP leader has released `1.80 crore from his MP fund for the development work of the park. 

As per the officials, a pond is being prepared in one corner of the park, swings for children in the other with badminton and basketball courts for the youth in the third corner. Spread over 7.2 acres, Hedgewar Park was in a bad shape for 15 years. Corporation officials said that there used to be a pond at the place years ago, but later it dried up. With this initiative, the depth of the pond will be about ten feet having capacity of 50 kiloliters of water.

Along with this, courts are being built for sports facilities. The target has been set to complete the construction work by the end of February next year. After the completion of the work, the Horticulture Department will make arrangements for greenery. Visiting the park on Sunday, MP Gautam Gambhir said, “We have not made false promises but have worked on the ground, we do not believe in inaugurating but believe in working.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MP Gambhir Development work Talab Park
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp