BJP MP Gambhir assesses construction work at Hedgewar Park in Mandawali

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday took stock of the development work being done at Dr Hedgewar Park in East Delhi’s Mandawali. The park also known as Talab Park, is undergoing a massive revamp and the BJP leader has released `1.80 crore from his MP fund for the development work of the park.

As per the officials, a pond is being prepared in one corner of the park, swings for children in the other with badminton and basketball courts for the youth in the third corner. Spread over 7.2 acres, Hedgewar Park was in a bad shape for 15 years. Corporation officials said that there used to be a pond at the place years ago, but later it dried up. With this initiative, the depth of the pond will be about ten feet having capacity of 50 kiloliters of water.

Along with this, courts are being built for sports facilities. The target has been set to complete the construction work by the end of February next year. After the completion of the work, the Horticulture Department will make arrangements for greenery. Visiting the park on Sunday, MP Gautam Gambhir said, “We have not made false promises but have worked on the ground, we do not believe in inaugurating but believe in working.”