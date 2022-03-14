STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sufism is answer to extremism & terrorism’: AISSC

Sufisim is a weapon against extremism and there is a need to re-establish and promote it in the country, the chief of Sufi sect body said on Sunday. 

14th March 2022

peace, calm

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sufisim is a weapon against extremism and there is a need to re-establish and promote it in the country, the chief of Sufi sect body said on Sunday. Calling on people to give priority to humanity and the nation’s progress, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishti said Islam never talks about violence in the name of religion, and people should refrain from such violent activities. 

“Sufism is a weapon against extremism and terrorism. So there is a need to re-establish and promote Sufism on the ground. Sufis are seen as a strong foundation of unity between Hindus and Muslims, which is very much required currently,” he said at a Sufi meet in Mashaikh Manzil near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. The meet was attended by heads of around 200 dargahs from across the country. Chishti stressed that people should keep religious extremism aside and give priority to humanity and the country’s progress. 

These days some extremist groups are misleading the youth, he said. “It is our responsibility that we caution Muslims that they should not let their children join such extremist organisations. They should make efforts for good education of their wards,” Chishti said. 

Calling on people to give priority to humanity and the nation’s progress, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishti said Islam never talks about violence in the name of religion, and people should refrain from such violent activities.

