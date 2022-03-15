Under-construction building in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate collapses, no casualties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An under-construction building in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate ara collapsed over a house on Monday evening, injuring over 10 labourers, who were working inside the building. Till at around 10 pm, the rescue operation was ongoing and more were feared trapped under the debris.

According to North District Police, the labourers were on the ground and first floor when a major portion of it collapsed on them. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We received a call at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operations are still going on. We don’t know as of now, how many more might be trapped. All agencies are working to pull out those still trapped."

Locals said that it took at least 25-30 minutes for fire tenders to reach the spot, as the area is congested and has narrow approaches, which resulted in loss of time initially. Fire services, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Police are involved in the rescue operation. The building is a four-storey residential place that was under construction. Locals said that the labourers had installed beams on the fourth floor last night.

Several locals were seen helping in the rescue operations. They also alleged that the construction was illegal because the builders didn't take permission from the civic body and had also not provided the labourers with any kind of safety gear.

Delhi Police said they sent their staff to Aruna Asaf Ali and Sushruta Trauma Center to check the injured persons. "There have been no casualties so far. We have rescued around 8-10 persons from the debris," said a senior police official.

Attempts were made to contact them, but there was no response from the officials of the North Corporation, under whose jurisdiction the area falls.