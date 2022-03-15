STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Under-construction building in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate collapses, no casualties

According to North District Police, the labourers were on the ground and first floor when a major portion of it collapsed on them.

Published: 15th March 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapses, at Kashmere Gate, in New Delhi

NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapses, at Kashmere Gate, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An under-construction building in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate ara collapsed over a house on Monday evening, injuring over 10 labourers, who were working inside the building. Till at around 10 pm, the rescue operation was ongoing and more were feared trapped under the debris. 

According to North District Police, the labourers were on the ground and first floor when a major portion of it collapsed on them. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We received a call at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operations are still going on. We don’t know as of now, how many more might be trapped. All agencies are working to pull out those still trapped." 

Locals said that it took at least 25-30 minutes for fire tenders to reach the spot, as the area is congested and has narrow approaches, which resulted in loss of time initially.  Fire services, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Police are involved in the rescue operation.  The building is a four-storey residential place that was under construction. Locals said that the labourers had installed beams on the fourth floor last night.

Several locals were seen helping in the rescue operations. They also alleged that the construction was illegal because the builders didn't take permission from the civic body and had also not provided the labourers with any kind of safety gear.

Delhi Police said they sent their staff to Aruna Asaf Ali and Sushruta Trauma Center to check the injured persons. "There have been no casualties so far. We have rescued around 8-10 persons from the debris," said a senior police official. 

Attempts were made to contact them, but there was no response from the officials of the North Corporation, under whose jurisdiction the area falls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police North Delhi Delhi Fire Services Delhi Disaster Management Authority Delhi building collapse Kashmere Gate
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp