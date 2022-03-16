STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Mayor & councillors sat on plaints of unsafe building, endangered lives’

A similar mishap happened a few months back in Timarpur.

NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapses, at Kashmere Gate, in New Delhi

NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapses, at Kashmere Gate, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said FIRs will be filed against BJP councillors, mayor and its state president for allegedly endangering people’s lives and neglecting a three-storey under-construction building in Kashmere Gate which collapsed on Monday. They said strictest punishment would be sought against them.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “Seven people were severely wounded in the mishap because of BJP’s negligence. BJP was aware of the threat this building posed to life. AAP MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney complained several times to the corporation but BJP leaders did not act upon it. BJP leaders fraudulently got the map of a 180 sq yard building approved under the SARAL Scheme by showing it to be of 80 sq yards. SARAL Scheme is only for buildings over up to 100 sq yards. AAP will file FIRs against BJP councillors, mayor and state president.”

Pathak claimed that a letter was sent also to the L-G. “Prahlad even wrote to the L-G on February 9 intimating him with the facts and figures, and warnings that this illegitimate construction can pose a threat to lives of people working and living in the area,” he said.

He said, “BJP has completely destroyed the corporation and left it hollow from inside. There’s no difference between them and goons at this point. They are playing with the lives of innocent people. A similar mishap happened a few months back in Timarpur. Back then too, AAP councillor Guddi Devi complained against the construction.”

‘BJP flouted norm’
According to AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, BJP leaders fraudulently got the map of a 180 sq yard building approved under the SARAL Scheme, while the scheme is only for those over 100 sq yards

