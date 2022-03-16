President to unveil Heritage Park on Sunday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will be unveiling on Sunday the newly-developed ‘Heritage Park’, located opposite Parade Ground parking between two historical monuments – the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation was involved in this project.

According to North MCD officials, the park’s theme is inspired from Mughal-era architecture, typical of Shahjahanabad (the Walled City). The canopies have been made of red sandstone, white marble and Dholpur stones while the walls of the park are done in stone jaalis.

The park is spread across 8650sqm. It has red sandstone and white marble work in walkways. “One can find different features including baradaris, open air theatre, panorama, chhatris, sitting tires and under tensile structure, among others,” said a senior official.

The park is going to be one of the major tourist spots and cultural hub in the Walled City with public amenities including shopping counters, designer lamp posts, and focus lights. Tourists will be able to find delicacies of Chandni Chowk being served here as well as handicrafts, the official said. The park has been named after Charti Lal Goel, former deputy mayor of the erstwhile MCD and the first speaker of Delhi legislative assembly (1993-98).

“A total of Rs 17.68 crore was required towards the completion of the project, which was done in two phases. In the first phase, an area of about 1.75 acre was developed with an estimated cost of Rs7.65 crore. In the second phase the remaining 2.25 acre was developed with an estimated cost of `10.03 crore,” the official said.

For the first phase, the official added, the civic body arranged Rs 4.70 crore from its resources while for the remaining amount, MP Local Area Development funds had to be arranged across party lines. The ‘Heritage Park’ was conceived by Rajya Sabha MP and son of Charti Lal Goel, Vijay Goel in 2017.