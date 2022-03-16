STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Terror suspects held in Bhopal aimed to brainwash youths for subversive plans

The four men, all school dropouts hailing from Tangail and Chandpur districts of Bangladesh, were eyeing to recruit students and youngsters.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested Bangladeshi nationals being produced before a court in Bhopal | PTI

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four men arrested in Bhopal a few days ago over suspicion of building local sleeper cells of banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were eyeing to build an army of highly radicalised youths, who would have executed their destructive plans.

The four men, all school dropouts hailing from Tangail and Chandpur districts of Bangladesh, were eyeing to recruit students and youngsters. Holed up in a rented room in a multi-storied house in Aishbagh area of the city for three months, they were in contact with some youths from Teela Jamalpura, Nishatpura and Karond areas of Bhopal as well as youngsters from adjoining Vidisha and Raisen districts.

According to sources privy to the investigation, the four men, who are in 14-day police custody till March 28, had held over a dozen secret meetings with these youths, some of whom have been picked by Madhya Pradesh ATS for questioning.

After some local publishers didn’t cooperate with the quartet in publishing their extremist Islamic literature, the Bangladeshis started printing the literature and binding them into small books in their room only. They were living without any registered rent agreement and police verification.

“We are questioning every possible person they met during these three months to know how large their contact base was. We are also sending teams to west UP’s Saharanpur district to track those who helped them in getting fabricated Indian voter IDs and PAN cards,” a senior police officer associated with the probe told TMS.

The grilling of the four men has revealed they hail from humble backgrounds and were brainwashed to follow extremist ideology at seminaries in Dhaka, before being sent into India via Tripura and Meghalaya border two years back. Before Bhopal, they spent a long time in Assam, Bengal and Saharanpur-Deoband in UP to further their subversive plans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Terrorism
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp