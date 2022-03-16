Vaccination boost for parents, teachers as schools end hybrid mode in April

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parents and school teachers are a relieved lot with the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years to begin on Wednesday. Now, school students will not have to stay at home and can opt for offline mode of class.

Maya Gupta, principal, Universal Public School, said, “We have alerted the parents of our children so that they can visit the nearest vaccination centres and get their children vaccinated. It will be good for the schools that before we get 100 per cent attendance, our children will be vaccinated.”

Also, all schools in the national capital will be reopening completely in offline mode from April 13 – for the first time in two years. Since the schools had reopened on February 7, hybrid mode was on and students had the choice to opt for online classes or offline classes. However, from April 1, hybrid mode will discontinue and schools will witness 100 per cent attendance in all classes.

The vaccination centres for the 12-14 years age group will remain the same as were set up for the 15-18 years of age group. The parents can check the vaccination centres in their areas on the websites of their respective district magistrates.

The Delhi government had decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the 15-18 age group.

Going by the data shared by state health authorities, 90 per cent of the adolescents in the 15-18 age group were administered the first dose till the first week of March.

Meanwhile, Bharat Arora, general secretary of the action committee of unaided private schools, said, “The schools are all set to support the government for yet another successful vaccination drive. Private school fraternity welcomes the decision and is looking forward to detailed guidelines for the same. Schools are ready to organise vaccination camps with support of government and private hospitals and will ensure maximum coverage.”