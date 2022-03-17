STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP moves Supreme Court seeking free and fair polls to municipal corporations in Delhi

The petition says that it raises an important question as to whether the state poll body can be influenced by an unofficial communication by the Centre to change the schedule of municipal elections

Published: 17th March 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct municipal elections in Delhi according to the initially conceived schedule before the expiry of the tenure of the three municipal corporations in Delhi in May 2022.

The plea seeks directions to the SEC to expeditiously conduct the municipal elections in Delhi, as per their initial proposal, in a free and fair manner. The municipal elections are due to be held in April with the terms of the three civic bodies coming to an end in May. The petition says that it raises an important question as to whether the State Election Commission can be influenced by an unofficial communication sent by the central government to change the schedule of municipal elections which the commission was otherwise absolutely prepared to schedule and conduct in the said time.

According to the plea, the SEC issued a letter on March 9 declaring that the general election to the three municipal corporations of Delhi would be held in April 2022. It further stated that a press conference regarding the same was to be organised later in the day, at 5 pm.

“However, precisely half an hour later, by way of a press note, it conveyed that it had received some communication from the Lt. Governor of Delhi, conveying that the government of India was intending to pass a legislation to merge the trifurcated municipal corporations of Delhi. In light of this communication, the press conference to declare the election schedule was indefinitely postponed; the municipal elections consequently being deferred. The brazen influence of the government of India over the State Election Commission and its flagrant meddling with the conduct of municipal elections forms the subject matter of this writ petition,” the petition reads.

"It is the case of the petitioner that the government cannot dictate to the Election Commission, an independent constitutional body, to defer the schedule of municipal elections, much less on the basis of unofficial communication," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aap Supreme Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp