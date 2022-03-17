Delhi's Indian Spinal Injuries Centre saves boy from spinal deformity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) gave a new lease of life to a 16-year-old boy, who was suffering from a severe spinal deformity called Kyphoscoliosis since birth. The boy can walk normally now and no longer needs oxygen support after a successful two-stage surgical procedure.

According to the doctors, the boy was also facing breathing difficulty for the last three years due to the problem. The patient had to carry an oxygen cylinder wherever he went, due to poor lung condition.

"Himeshwar from Gurdaspur in Punjab came to our hospital. He suffered from Kyphoscoliosis that started increasing when he was 12. He could not breathe properly as his chest could not expand. His condition was so bad that while standing, his trunk tilted to one side, and he could not walk with erect posture," said Dr Ankur Nanda, Senior Consultant Spine Surgeon and Unit Chief of Spine Services at ISIC.

He added, "His SpO2 (oxygen saturation or the percentage of oxygen in blood) was at 48 per cent and he was on continuous oxygen support for the last 3 years. He needed correction of spine deformity to return to normal life."

According to Dr Nanda, such spine surgeries are extremely challenging with high chances of developing weakness of legs due to nerve stretching while deformity correction. A two-stage surgery was planned. In the first procedure, a Halo-pelvic traction was applied in which metallic pins and ring were put in his skull and hip.

He was kept in this condition for 2 months which helped in slow deformity correction. After doing lung exercises on doctors' advice, his lung function gradually improved, and he was able to walk to some extent without any oxygen support.

"The boy had a new lease of life as he was able to walk normally from the next day of the surgery. He is now totally off oxygen support and leading a normal life," said Dr Nanda.