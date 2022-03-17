STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra appointed as Delhi Lokayukta 

According to the notification dated March 15, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as the Lokayukta.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as the Lokayukta of Delhi, according to a notification. The post of Lokayukta in Delhi has been lying vacant since the retirement of Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.

According to the notification dated March 15, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as the Lokayukta. Mishra will hold office for a term of five years from the date of his joining. He was also the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Last month, the AAP government told the Delhi High Court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on. The submission was made in response to a PIL seeking a direction to the AAP government to appoint a Lokayukta within one month as promised by the party in its election manifesto in 2020. 

It was alleged that hundreds of complaints relating to corruption were lying unheard as the post had been vacant for more than a year. The opposition parties also hit the AAP government for not appointing the Lokayukta. 

