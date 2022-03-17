Kapil Sibal's jibe at Gandhi family draws ire in Congress' Chandni Chowk unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress G23 face and former Union minister Kapil Sibal has drawn the ire of the Congress' Chandni Chowk district unit over the former's remark that the Gandhis should step aside from the top leadership of the party after its poll debacle in the recently-concluded assembly elections in five states.

The district unit passed a resolution on Wednesday requesting party chief Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against the leader for 'anti-party activities'.

Sibal, a senior lawyer is a former Member of Parliament from the Chandni Chowk constituency. "A meeting of the executive committee of the district unit has been convened on Wednesday to ponder over Sibal’s remarks against the party leadership," district Congress president Javed Mirza said.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote in the meeting. Sibal has questioned the leadership after the party's debacle in assembly polls in five states, including Punjab where it was in power. "Leadership is in cuckoo land. I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," he said.

Sibal's remarks against the top leadership has invited strong criticism from senior party leaders.

'Speaking language of RSS & BJP'

Congress whip in Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi loyalist, Manickam Tagore, has accused Kapil Sibal of speaking the language of BJP and RSS. "They want Gandhis to be out of leadership positions," he said.