STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kapil Sibal's jibe at Gandhi family draws ire in Congress' Chandni Chowk unit

The district unit passed a resolution on Wednesday requesting party chief Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against the leader for 'anti-party activities'.

Published: 17th March 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress G23 face and former Union minister Kapil Sibal has drawn the ire of the Congress' Chandni Chowk district unit over the former's remark that the Gandhis should step aside from the top leadership of the party after its poll debacle in the recently-concluded assembly elections in five states.

The district unit passed a resolution on Wednesday requesting party chief Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against the leader for 'anti-party activities'.

Sibal, a senior lawyer is a former Member of Parliament from the Chandni Chowk constituency. "A meeting of the executive committee of the district unit has been convened on Wednesday to ponder over Sibal’s remarks against the party leadership," district Congress president Javed Mirza said.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote in the meeting. Sibal has questioned the leadership after the party's debacle in assembly polls in five states, including Punjab where it was in power. "Leadership is in cuckoo land. I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," he said.

Sibal's remarks against the top leadership has invited strong criticism from senior party leaders.

'Speaking language of RSS & BJP'

Congress whip in Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi loyalist, Manickam Tagore, has accused Kapil Sibal of speaking the language of BJP and RSS. "They want Gandhis to be out of leadership positions," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Sonia Gandhi Congress Chandni Chowk Congress Chandni Chowk Gandhi family
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp