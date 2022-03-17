Students going abroad for lack of medical colleges a concern: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Due to lack of adequate medical institutions providing quality affordable education to aspiring students, they are compelled to leave their home country and pursue studies abroad. This reality has become a cause of concern when due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, thousands of Indian medical students have been brought back and have lost their seats in colleges, the Delhi High Court said.

The high court's observation came while granting permission to increase seats in post graduate and undergraduate courses in Santosh Medical College, an institute being run by Santosh Trust which was formally known as the Maharaji Educational Trust.

"I cannot lose sight of the fact that on account of the lack of adequate number of medical institutions providing quality affordable education to cater to the needs of the aspiring students, they are often compelled to leave behind their home country and pursue their studies abroad," said Justice Rekha Palli.

The court quashed two orders of National Medical Commission (NMC), represented through advocate T Singhdev, and directed it and other authorities to grant permission to the institute to increase the seats from 4 to 7 in Master of Science (MS) (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), from 3 to 7 in MS (Orthopaedics), and from 100-150 in the MBBS course.