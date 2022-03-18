Delhi municipal elections: AAP human chain adds muscle to fight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party launched a 'human chain' campaign on Thursday in which the party workers unfurled banners from all flyovers of the capital which read - 'BJP ne MCD chunaav karvaya radd haar ke darr se bhaagi BJP' - meaning the BJP got MCD elections postponed and ran away fearing defeat.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, "The main goal of this campaign is to make the public aware of the BJP’s incompetence. The BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi by manipulating the Centre’s powers and deferring the MCD elections. This election is the fundamental right of all Delhiites. Postponing it is yet another example of BJP’s shameless arrogance."

The party leader issued a statement on Thursday which stated, "The BJP has sensed that their defeat in the municipal corporation elections is certain. The BJP was also well aware that the Aam Aadmi Party will form governments in the corporations too. The BJP tried to postpone the election by inventing an excuse. This act is in violation of the people's rights."

"These banners (being used for the campaign) will continue to remind residents that the BJP has postponed the polls by intimidating the Election Commission for personal gains. They will remind that the BJP wants unification, so that they can pillage Delhi for another six months. The MCD has already been looted and plundered by them. Now since there isn’t much left, they want to destroy that as well," the statement further said.

Rs 41.9 crore to construction workers as pollution grant

The Delhi government will distribute Rs 41.9 crore to over 83,000 construction workers as a pollution subsistence grant, according to an official statement. These construction workers had not received the grant in November last year due to the non-completion of the renewal process, the statement said.

The government had distributed a pollution subsistence grant of Rs 5,000 each to the construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) during a ban on construction activities.