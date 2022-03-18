STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi minister Manish Sisodia sets May deadline for PWD to fix waterlogging before monsoon

The city received up to 110 mm rainfall per day, last year, which led to serious waterlogging issues in many areas.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To deal with the menace of waterlogging during the monsoons, the Delhi government is making preparations on a war footing. The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified various waterlogging hotspots in the city and has been working to prepare infrastructures to prevent clogging.  

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and PWD minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting to take stock of the preparations and directed the concerned officials to take all preventive measures by May end to prevent any inconvenience to the public. 

Many water logging incidents were reported from Pul Prahladpur Underpass last year. The PWD is constructing an underground sump of 7.5 lakh liters capacity and a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower. 

During monsoon, waste from temporary drains built by railways blocked the Under Zakira Flyover. Water pumps used to get clogged causing waterlogging in the area. Screens will be installed to stop the waste from the railways along with modification of the drain. 

Officials identify 147 major hotspots

